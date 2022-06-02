Ghanaians react as Delay shares a video of herself and Amerado in the kitchen

The video has received mixed comments from some Instagram users. Some say they wish the two were, indeed, in a relationship whereas others believe it is still a publicity stunt.

@asabea8, in the popular parlance asserts “catch them young” to suggest Delay has grabbed the young rapper before anyone else would.

@nlfred_nelson indicated the celebrities could either be lovers or mere friends.

“Those two are playing with our minds o. I know they could be just platonic friends but they could be lovers as well. Delay said she was waiting for Sister Debbie's relationship with her boyfriend to work then she could be encouraged to also go in for a younger guy.”

However, a user claims he understands what is going on between them because of how Delay is dressed in the video.

“See, some of us are well experienced to know that once the woman is not in make up or wig, then the thing has happened. The god of punchlines has taken dominion over the goddess of wise sayings by tasting the forbidden fruit.”

In February this year, Delay sent a cryptic message in an episode of her TV show.

In the video, she hinted of a blooming relationship between herself and a 26-year-old boy.

“Looking at the way I spent Valentines’ Day alone, lonely in the room with songs from Cecelia Marfo, you can tell that a person is needy. And I keep thinking if I have a 26-year-old boy with fresh blood, 2023, I will really enjoy with him.”

In the midst of the rumours, ZionFelix, a blogger, interviewed Amerado.

In that interview he said, although Delay would be a great partner, he is shy of her.

“She is a good catch and you know I have an eye for good things but I am shy to take her on because even the bible says we are permitted to do all things but not all may be of benefits to us.”