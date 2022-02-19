Ghanaians react as John Dumelo takes over to host UTV's United Showbiz

United Showbiz's regular pundits A-Plus, Bulldog, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, will be present with guests appearing on the show being Matilda Asare and Nana Akua Addo.

Social media went agog as the regular show host Nana Ama McBrown was not present for last week's programme.

Yvonne Nelson was announced as a guest host for last Saturday's edition, and Ghanaians are asking whether McBrown has been side-lined.

Some Twitter users are clamoring for the return of McBrown as some said the show for last Saturday was boring because Yvonne Nelson as the host was nervous.

Pulse Ghana

Some asked, "What is really going on?"