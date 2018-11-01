news

Netizens are already reacting to Rufftown's Record Label signee, Wendy Shay's , for her 'dump question' interview.

In a new interview video making waves online, Wendy Shay is seen being interviewed backstage by Joy News entertainment reporter, Mzgee at the BF SUMMA Connect Concert that took place over the weekend in Accra. Wendy shay at a point fumed at when Mzgee simply asked her “Who is Wendy Shay” ?.

Wendy Shay found the question offensive and called it dumb. She expressed her disgust and stated she does not wish to continue the interview again

READ ALSO:Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question

Most people have expressed their disappointment in her and have asked the Rufftown Records label to teach the artist how to speak with the media since she lacks that skill and others think other wise.

Here are the social media reactions