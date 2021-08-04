‘Ghanaians retire legends so quick; let’s learn to celebrate legends’ - Akwaboah

Legally known as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., the “I Do Love You” hitmaker believes Ghanaians don’t celebrate legends enough while they are alive.
Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah has advised Ghanaians to celebrate legends while they are alive.
His comment comes after he was spotted hanging out with Aluta of Things We Do For Love” TV series fame.
Akwaboah tweeted: “Ghana we retire legends soo Quick..Let’s learn to celebrate them whiles they are Alive..Aluta continua.”
A few months ago, Akwaboah stated that Ghanaian gospel musicians are not united behind closed doors.
According to him, gospel singers behind closed doors act differently.
Akwaboah was speaking during an interview on TV3, where he was asked if he sees Ghanaian Gospel singers as united and he said "hell no".
Detailing why he noted that: "I am also in the church and you know I released a gospel song. There were friends [gospel musicians] who pushed me to do gospel songs. I did two or three of them and none of them posted [except for Ohemaa Mercy who claimed to have posted]".
Sharing thoughts from his experience of working with Gospel acts, he said: “Apart from doing a lot of love [secular] songs, I have been an instrumentalist for most gospel artists and judging from what I’ve seen, you’ll see them as a united front but get closer to them and you would see division amongst them.”
