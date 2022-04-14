Ghanaians will kill me for saying I have 2 wives because I don’t have money – 2Sure of Date Rush

“I have two wives and three kids. One girl and two boys. I’m still with all of them. I have paid the bride price for all of them. I have done the white wedding for my first wife. We’ve been married for almost five years. I have two kids with my first wife and one with my second. I don’t like telling people about my first wife. I will not divulge why,” he disclosed in an interview with Zion Felix.

2Sure picked a date on TV3’s popular reality show, Date Rush, meant solely for singles.

After 2Sure selected a participant of the show, Lily, rumours surfaced that he is already married. This was accompanied by photos of him and one Mabel Boamah, whom he is alleged to have married in December 2021.

During the show on Sunday, April 10, Mable was seen in the studios of TV3. And she acknowledged that she is indeed a wife of 2Sure.

In the interview 2Sure granted Zionfelix, he said as a result of what ensued at Date Rush reunion, “Ghanaians will kill me for saying this because I don’t have money.”

He indicated that he tied the knot with his second wife because of an unexpected pregnancy and how she has shown him support in his musical journey.

“When I met my second wife, I didn’t tell her about my first. That’s the truth. I didn’t tell any of the families involved. I married my second wife because of her effort towards my music career and also after I impregnated her. Because of the pregnancy and how she has supported me, I thought if I abandon her it will not speak well of me.”