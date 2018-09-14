Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician

news

Supa is the new internet sensation. You can call him the new Patapaa without a hit song yet.

According to Supa, he has been an underground for 10 years but God has answered him now.

Interview on Pulse Ghana, Supa was asked to mention his top 3 musicians he likes.

"My top 3 musicians are Sarkodie ,Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy," he said.

READ MORE: Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity crush and more

Supa also known as the Ghana Tupac is a new emerging rapper from Nima who for the past days has been trending all over social media.

He also made mention that he hopes Zylofon Media would sign him up as their new artist.