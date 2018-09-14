Pulse.com.gh logo
Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician

Supa expressed his gratitude towards Sarkodie for his massive support.

Supa is the new internet sensation. You can call him the new Patapaa without a hit song yet.

According to Supa, he has been an underground for 10 years but God has answered him now.

Interview on Pulse Ghana, Supa was asked to mention his top 3 musicians he likes.

"My top 3 musicians are Sarkodie ,Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy," he said.

Supa also known as the Ghana Tupac is a new emerging rapper from Nima who for the past days has been trending all over social media.

He also made mention that he hopes Zylofon Media would sign him up as their new artist.

