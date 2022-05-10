RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana's DJ Sly rebrands, changes name to DJ Sly King

Multi-talented disc jockey and producer, Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known as DJ Sly, has rebranded to a new stage name.

He is now called DJ Sly King. The new name has come years after the old name conflicted with another DJ Sly brand.

The international DJ announced the name change on his verified social media platforms.“It’s no longer “DJ SLY” Call me “DJ SLY KING,” he tweeted.

According to him, the name change became necessary after he was mistaken for another DJ Sly.

Sly King is one of Ghana’s hardworking DJs exploring the international music scene with his talent.

He is known for his works with acts like Ckay, Teni, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, Ice Prince, Didi B, Eddy Kenzo, Stonebwoy, DopeNation, VVIP and more.

The award-winning disc jockey hinted that he is planning something big this year after coming back from a successful tour in the USA.

