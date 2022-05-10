Ghana's DJ Sly rebrands, changes name to DJ Sly King

The international DJ announced the name change on his verified social media platforms.“It’s no longer “DJ SLY” Call me “DJ SLY KING,” he tweeted.

According to him, the name change became necessary after he was mistaken for another DJ Sly.

Sly King is one of Ghana’s hardworking DJs exploring the international music scene with his talent.

He is known for his works with acts like Ckay, Teni, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, Ice Prince, Didi B, Eddy Kenzo, Stonebwoy, DopeNation, VVIP and more.