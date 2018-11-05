This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day

news

Lets take a breather from all the major news bulleting for something more calm and soothing and that is the exact effect this photo of our finest actresses leaves us with.

Multiple award winning actresses, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Lydia Forson, and Jackie Appiah are melting our hearts with this photo and we just can't have enough.

The quintet donned in lovely casual outfits beam with infectious smiles as we they pose for the camera. The lovely photo was shared by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who captioned this million dollar image saying : 'I need to produce this movie soon'.

We all can't deny the fact that all of these actresses casted in movie would definitely me the biggest movie in Ghana's history. They are incredibly talented and have a beauty that always gets us swoon.