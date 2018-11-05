Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day

This could pass as the best movie cast of all times in Ghanaian history.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Lets take a breather from all the major news bulleting for something more calm and soothing and that is the exact effect this photo of our finest actresses leaves us with.

Multiple award winning actresses, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Lydia Forson, and Jackie Appiah are melting our hearts with this photo and we just can't have enough.

The quintet donned in lovely casual outfits beam with infectious smiles as we they pose for the camera. The lovely photo was shared by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who captioned this million dollar image saying : 'I need to produce this movie soon'.

READ ALSO:Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

play

We all can't deny the fact that all of these actresses casted in movie would definitely me the biggest movie in Ghana's history. They are incredibly talented and have a beauty that always gets us swoon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur
Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo) Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)
Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles
This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is gold This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is gold

Recommended Videos

Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur
I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthur I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthur
Kuami Eugene explains why he is dressing fashionably now Kuami Eugene explains why he is dressing fashionably now



Top Articles

1 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
2 This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is goldbullet
3 Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tometybullet
4 Princess Shyngle shades Essien's wife over divorce rumoursbullet
5 Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at weddingbullet
6 Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implantsbullet
7 Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is...bullet
8 Obinim grabs G-Wagon and Rolls Royce Phantombullet
9 Men hate feminists but want to be in between their...bullet
10 I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi...bullet

Top Videos

1 I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthurbullet
2 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
3 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
6 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered...bullet
10 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in...bullet

Celebrities

International model, Victoria Michaels is a year older today.
International model, Victoria Michaels glows in birthday photos
Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
I will be a fool to avoid being raped by my ex-lover - Lutterodt
Temi Otedola with bae, Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi says DJ Cuppy didn't introduce her sister to him
May D is off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée
May D says he's off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée
X
Advertisement