The gvernment of Ghana dedicated today (March 25) as a day of fasting and prayer – another strategy to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Ghana has recorded 68 cases so far with two deaths, creating fear and panic among the citizens.

Reacting to this, the “Imela” hitmaker has said Ghana’s efforts to fight the pandemic through prayers won’t be in vain.

He made this statement through an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 25.

According to him, the prayer and fasting will ‘shift’ things, adding that ‘we join our faith with yours, and those of God’s people around the world, today, that as you pray and fast, things will shift for good in the spirit and in our world in Jesus’ name’.

He wrote: “Your National day of prayer and fasting today will shift things.

“After we had the praise event early this Morning, I had this dream where I was in a Ghanaian church. There was singing and prayers going on, all of a sudden everyone knelt almost at the same time.

“In the dream I felt or knew it was something VERY POWERFUL.

We join our faith with yours, and those of God’s people around the world, today, that as you pray and fast, things will shift for good in the spirit and in our world in Jesus’ name!”