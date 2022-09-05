Ghana's Nektunez wins at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards after VGMA and 3 Music snub

Nektunez was in the category with the likes of Naira Marley, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Mohbad and Rexxie but he emerged the winner with his global hit single, Amenor Amapiano Remix.

The award for the Ghanaian producer comes after he was snubbed by Ghana’s top award schemes, VGMA and 3 Music Awards. According to sources and fans of the multitalented sound engineer, Nektunez submitted his work for nominations but it was overlooked by the Ghanaian award schemes despite the global success of the song.

Amenor Amapiano Remix was one of the biggest songs during the Christmas season across the whole of Africa and the world last year, yet it did not receive any nomination at Ghana’s acclaimed Most prestigious award schemes, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and 3 Music Awards.

The tiktok viral hit, earlier this year in May, bagged 2 nominations (Best Street Hop Artiste & Headies Viewers Choice categories) at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards. The former University of Ghana student lost The Viewers Choice Award to Ayra Starr for her hit single “Bloody Samaritan” but went home as the “Best Street Hop Artiste” with his Ameno Amapiano Remix.

The Ghanaian producer and “Forever remix” hitmaker Gyakie, became the only Ghanaians who won awards last night at The Headies, which is considered Nigeria's biggest music award show.