Ghana's Rocky Dawuni lands third Grammy nomination

Pulse Ghana

He has been nominated alongside “Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar “Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, “Last Last,” Burna Boy, “Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

This is Rocky Dawuni third nomination at the Grammys.

Last year, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Where he was nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.