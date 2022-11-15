The Ghanaian Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music singer's ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.
Ghana's Rocky Dawuni lands third Grammy nomination
The Recording Academy has officially announced nominees for the 65th Grammy awards and it includes Ghana's very own Rocky Dawuni.
He has been nominated alongside “Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar “Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, “Last Last,” Burna Boy, “Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
This is Rocky Dawuni third nomination at the Grammys.
Last year, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.
Where he was nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.
Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.
The Ghanaian singer was nominated for the Grammys in 2015 for his sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' in the category of Best Reggae Album. The nomination made the 'Black Star' singer the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammys.
