RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana's Rocky Dawuni lands third Grammy nomination

Dorcas Agambila

The Recording Academy has officially announced nominees for the 65th Grammy awards and it includes Ghana's very own Rocky Dawuni.

ROCKY DAWUNI
ROCKY DAWUNI

The Ghanaian Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music singer's ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.

Recommended articles

ROCKY DAWUNI
ROCKY DAWUNI Pulse Ghana

He has been nominated alongside “Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar “Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, “Last Last,” Burna Boy, “Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

This is Rocky Dawuni third nomination at the Grammys.

Last year, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Where he was nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.

The Ghanaian singer was nominated for the Grammys in 2015 for his sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' in the category of Best Reggae Album. The nomination made the 'Black Star' singer the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammys.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye aka Strika

Strika from “Beast of No Nation” returns to the streets as a coconut seller

Shatta Wale and Michy

You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me - Shatta Wale reacts to Michy’s prayer appeal

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

I knew 'Nana Toaso' would be controversial but I still stand by it - Sarkodie