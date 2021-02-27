The church made its stance on the LGBT community known during a presser in Kumasi this week.

Speaking to the press, Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye, the President of Northern Ghana Union Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, stated that there must be a concerted effort to fight the activities of LGBT in the country and that has to start from the parliament of Ghana.

He said Ghana’s Parliament should pass laws that will prohibit all forms of LGBT because the act if accepted will dehumanise the social well-being of Ghanaians.

He said the church wants all the citizens of Ghana to rise to stop LGBT introduction into the society.

He said the government’s stance on the subject has brought some form of relief to traditional and religious leaders in the country who have vowed not to tolerate such activities in Ghana.

“On behalf of the Seventh Day Adventist in Ghana and myself, we want to commend and express our sincere thank you to the president of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and the Government, for reaffirming that ‘Ghana will never and cannot go gay’,” Dr Kwanin said as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“All other religious organisations and Nananom are exhilarated to hear that homosexuals and lesbians are not part of Ghana and cannot be part of its citizens,” he added.

Dr Kwanin Boakye added that the Bible prohibits the act and the Church will also continue to oppose homosexual practices and their relationships.