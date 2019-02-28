Mike recorded a video of himself whilst walking through the Terminal 3 hallway and he only kept saying “Ghana Ghana Ghana”, with his facial expression showing how he’s been wowed.

The Nollywood actor shared the video on his Instagram page and called out Nigerians leaders to take note.

In Mike’s message, he emphasized that the edifice is very beautiful and it’s also a testimony to African leaders that the continent can have world class amenities.

“Shout out to My Brothers and Sisters in GHANA….Your AIRPORT is BEAUTIFULLLLL and a Testimony to AFRICAN POLITICIANS and LEADERS that we have enough RESOURCES to make some STANDARDS AMENITIES POSSIBLE….Naija Leaders Take note o” he wrote.

2Face Idibia, Omotola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Dele Momodu are among other prominent Nigerians who lauded Ghana for the Terminal 3 edifice.

Watch Mikes’s post below