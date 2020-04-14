The country has been placed on a partial lockdown for almost three weeks now after Ghana recorded cases of the novel virus which has so far claimed eight lives in the country according to the ministry of health.

Ghana’s approach towards fighting the virus has continuously seen the confirming cases increasing and Gifty Anti, who appears to be alarmed by the updates, is calling on the government to be more strict with plans to contain the virus.

READ ALSO: China's coronavirus aids to Ghana is not free, we will heavily pay later - Yvonne Nelson In a Facebook post seen by pulse.com.gh, the ace TV presenter wrote “Dear People of God, I think at this rate, I am compelled to join those calling for total lockdown. What? What is wrong with us? My people, when I got to the UK on 10th March 2020, there were 16 deaths. As of the time I was leaving on 22nd March 2020, the total number of deaths was close to 2,000. 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths, in less than 2 weeks.”

Media personality, Gifty Anti

She continued that “as of today, total deaths, due to coronavirus in the UK is about 10,000. All because they did not listen, just as Ghanaians are not LISTENING!!! Mr President, we can no longer do business as usual. I think you are over pampering us, Mr President. We will be the same people to blame and accuse you if this virus claims more lives. Please, something has to change and immediately too!!!”