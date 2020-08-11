The 50-year-old ace Ghanaian broadcaster shared photos of her daughter dressed in Kente and accompanied it with a poem. "3 Years ago today... God sent me my personal special Angel!! A royal gift to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, to be his Ahenkan (First child of the stool)".

Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Anuonyam

Continuing her piece, she wrote "to the people of Adumasa, as their Princess. To many, as a sign of Hope and God’s Faithfulness!!! A child of my old age, so precious and Divine!! I have learnt so much from her and today, I just want to celebrate her!!".

READ ALSO: Confidence Haugen opens up on failed breast implant plus other plastic surgeries

"Happy Birthday Nyame Animuonyam Ahenkan Oheneba OheneNana Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim - Misa!! (Go figure 😀) My Piesie (my first child) May God bless and prosper you! May you Grow in Grace and Power! May you never forget who you are and who’s you are!!!" she added.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her husband

Animuonyam's mother shared another set of her adorable photos to say that "At 9:15am, on 11th August 2017. She was taken out of my womb by Dr Padi Ayertey at Resolve Hospital! Yep, she came out with swag, with her head refusing to come out. Now that I think about it, her Father was sitting where her head was"