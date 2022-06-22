GIMPA students begin jams as Samini wins SRC President elections (WATCH)

He polled 307 votes ahead of Theophilus Quartey, who gathered 212 votes. The news has thrown his supporters on campus into a jubilant mood.

Samini wins GIMPA elections Pulse Ghana

In a video spotted by pulse.com.gh, some students out of excitement have started singing Samini's songs to express excitement over his win. In the video below, the students could be heard singing his verse on Ofori Ofori Amponsah's Odwo song.

Samini who has been spotted at the scene among his fellow students who were cheering him received the fans and jammed with them. Watch the video below.

Samini returned to school this year after he announced that he is now studying at GIMPA. In a post he shared on social media, he encouraged anyone who wishes to return to school to do so as it is not too late.

“This post is to inspire whoever wants to go back to school that it’s NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off,” he wrote. The 'My Own' singer is in the Business School where he is studying Finance.

Samini who actively campaigned for the NPP in the 2020 elections later announced that he would be contesting in the GIMPA SRC elections as the President. "I Emmanuel Andrew Samini popular known as Samini picked up forms to stand for GIMPA SRC Presidency," he said in a video recorded on campus.

"If all things go well and I am approved, I will be going for the elections coming few days time," he continued. Campaigning for votes, he added that "and I urge all of you to come in your numbers to vote for me so we bring a massive change".