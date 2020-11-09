The accident occurred after a purple Rolls Royce owned by Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, a flamboyant Zimbabwean socialite, was involved in a head-on collision with another car whilst he was driving his 3 other friends from a birthday party one of them held.

The Rolls Royce is reported to have veered off the road and smashed into a tree before catching fire with 3 occupants trapped in it, leaving them to helplessly burn to ashes.

According to an eyewitness, after the accident which occurred early hours of Sunday morning, they reached out to the car and managed to pull Ginimbi out before the car went up in flames with the other occupants inside.

A witness speaking to ZBCNewsonline.com, said 'Ginimbi Kadungure was still alive when they pulled him out of the vehicle but died later. We tried to assist the other passengers but we couldn't unbuckle the seat belt. The vehicle then exploded into a ball of fire moments later'.

In a graphic video shared online, the other 3 occupants, Moana the birthday celebrant who is a fitness enthusiast and video vixen with Limumba Karim a social media influencer and one Elisha, could be heard screaming out of pain in the burning Rolls Royce.

From the interview below, the driver in the Honda Fit car which was also involved in the crash, survived the accident and has narrated to his uncle that the head-on collision happened after Ginimbi was attempting to over three cars with a top speed.

The sad news has since the thrown social media into mourning with Nigerian singer, Davido, who also paid tribute the 36-year-old Zimbabwean millionaire who was as well known as a businessman with interest in oil and gas.

Popular Nigerian socialite, Mompha, known for his luxury lifestyle also shared series posts on social media to mourn Ginimbi who happened to have been his friend.

He wrote "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal love leaves a memory no one can steal!!! RIP my brother. we still chatted on Friday. Rest on Ginimbi the Genius still in shock right now will always love you forever".

And in another post to pay tributes to Moana and the other girls, he wrote "RIP Ginimbi, Karim, Elisha, and Moana. we love you but God loves u more So sad Moana u died on ur birthday day what a painful and sad death!!! Still in shock Karim, Elisha, Moana burnt to death this is a sad day in Zimbabwe".