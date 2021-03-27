The TV presenter hosted Gyakie on his Showbiz 360 show last night and when the singer started performing her monster hit 'Forever' track he had to match her energy and show up to play Omah Lay's part on the remix of the song.

Though the Nigeria act didn't rap on the song, Giovani Caleb shockingly chose that path when he grabbed a mic during Gyakie's performance to delivering what he calls 'bars for days' and to the surprise of many he nailed it in his own way.

The show was then airing live on TV3 with no room to correct lyrical errors but the TV/Radio presenter kept it smoothly entertaining to watch in a manner that his paymasters were obviously excited to see him deliver the content viewers have signed up for.

Catch the rib-cracking moment in the video below which has been going viral on social media with accolades raining on Giovani Caleb.