Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

In a video that was shared on social media, Goddy is spotted wearing a Richard Mille watch, which is estimated to cost around GHc3 million.

He was also sharply dressed in a suit as he arrived in a Rolls Royce in the company of what looked like his date for the event.

Ghanaians on social media have gone wild following footage from a prom ceremony held at the GIS.

Earlier this week, photos and videos from the prom ceremony went viral on social media, with some of the students showing off their opulence.

A prom is a ceremony at a school held at the end of each academic year for students who are in their final years.

Prom nights mark an important milestone for students and serve as 'one last night' for year mates to have fun together before they likely end up in different schools to further their education.

Meanwhile, as of the 2018/19 academic year, students of GIS paid a flat rate of $100 as registration fee, while the admission and tuition fees varied.

Ghanaian students pay a flat admission fee of $6,000; those in primary pay a tuition fee of $2,027 per term, secondary students pay $3,054 and Sixth form students pay $3,360

Long-term expatriate students also pay a flat admission fee of $6,500, expat primary students pay $ 2,757 as tuition fees per term, secondary students pay $3,932 and Sixth form students pay $4,237.

Also, short-term expatriate/diplomat pay $7,000 as admission fee; those in primary pay $3,932 per term as tuition fees, those in secondary pay $5,098 and those in Sixth Form pay $5,429.