Give him one more chance - Shatta Wale advocates for John Mahama's comeback

According to Shatta, the NDC government is the best administration to propel the development of the creative arts industry.

For Shatta Wale, there were many growth opportunities for him as an artiste under the Mahama-led government. He mentioned instances where government officials have contributed to his career as a musician.

Shatta Wale referred to the constant complaints from Ghanaians, saying; "The way you people dey talk, you for give Mahama one more chance again".

Explaining why he believed John Mahama deserved a second chance, Shatta Wale stated; "Mahama, when he was in power, was doing everything for every youth to survive".

The King of African dancehall revealed that the former administration created many opportunities for Ghanaian creatives, including him, legendary hiplife group VVIP. He claimed that artists were greatly respected when the NDC was in power before adding,

"I was getting opportunities from the presidency. For instance, the ex-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, was giving me stuff as an artiste. He respected me as an artiste. I believe he was only dealing with me.”

Shatta Wale pointed out that these opportunities, which were abundant during the NDC era, have dwindled to the minimum. He admitted that he hasn’t received any support from the current government. Shatta also recounted a situation involving the former that left a good impression on him.

“You know Mahama is my dad. And the way people are complaining, at least we should give Mahama one more chance again.

“I was doing a Back-to-School project. Which was my project. You know, anytime I go to the villages to give exercise books and stuff like that. And I spoke to one of them in (past) government and took me to the others. Before we realized they were supporting the project… We are not getting that from this current government,” he told Showbiz A to Z.