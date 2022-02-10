'Give me a break' - Michy scolds radio presenter for asking her about Shatta Wale

“You all should give me a break. If you want to talk about me. I think you can see that I am doing a good job with my child. I am doing a good job trying to be a better person, and unconsciously I am inspiring so many young girls,” she said.

Answering the question the Kingdom FM presenter, she continued that “honestly, Uncle Pee, I feel people should let people move on. The fact that you were associating with somebody or associated with somebody doesn’t mean that every minute you have to keep dragging them. We’ve both moved on, so whatever he does is not my business.

According to the mother of one, “my focus is my work, my son and my elevation in this life because I have come a very long way. And everybody dragging me and trying to tag along with something I have left in my past s not healthy.”