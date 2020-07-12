Global Boga, real name Jeffery Frimpong, is also a musician who has won followers with his then-pregnant lover, who do share countless couple goals TikTok videos of themselves dancing together, even when his lover, Nicole Thea, was heavily pregnant.

In a post pulse.com.gh has sighted on Nicole's Instagram page, she passed away with her son. "To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the post stated.

READ ALSO: Kanye West battling bipolar; says family after his 2020 Presidency run declaration

At the time of this publication, Global Boga has not spoken yet on the passing of his lover and his son who had so many expectations of being a great dad to. However, his followers have been sympathizing with him with hundreds of comments on his Instagram posts.

"If she IS dead, let’s not demand for an answer like this, allow him to speak when he’s ready to" an Instagram user @erixa1x commented his post and Ghanaian rapper Strongman wrote "take heart bro".

The 24-year-old is also a YouTuber reportedly died through cardiac arrest after delivering her son who died too after a c-section delivery. The family pleads for privacy as they struggle to cope with the sad news. "As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened".

Pulse.com.gh extends our condolences to Nicole's family, friends and Global Boga. See some of the videos of Nicole and Global Boga below that made them superstars in their own right.