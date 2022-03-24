'Go and fix your teeth' - Pappy Kojo fires back at Sam George over 'dead career' tweet

Pappy Kojo revisited the topic when he tweeted "Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa when I’m sure he get sisters, I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose".

The post caught the attention of Sam George who responded by saying that "welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process?"

In a savage reply, he continued that "Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive. Cheers"

Pappy Kojo in comeback has attacked the looks of the member of parliament when he quoted his tweet to say that "I know real NDC guys see my guy Dumelo freshman , hey @samgeorgegh aka Thomas pompoy3yaw your face and teeth all make basa like my career".

In a series of Tweets attacking the M.P, he also said "You Dey there your teeth all make gay but you’re fighting against gay people, kurasini ... You get a whoole lgbtq teeth but wose no you hate them ... twitter MP you think you so cool try and fix your teeth and face too".

However, Sam George says he is ignoring the rapper to focus on governmental matters. "Charlie I've got serious stuff to think of like dealing with Ken Ofori-Atta, the cedi and fuel prices," he said.