Out of the blues, the 'Koobi' rapper who has been after Joey B and Mr Eazi decided to call out the Ningo Prapram MP over his 'long-bead' beef with Sister Derby.
'Go and fix your teeth' - Pappy Kojo fires back at Sam George over 'dead career' tweet
Pappy Kojo is not taking things calm with Hon Sam George over a growing feud between them on Twitter.
Pappy Kojo revisited the topic when he tweeted "Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa when I’m sure he get sisters, I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose".
The post caught the attention of Sam George who responded by saying that "welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process?"
In a savage reply, he continued that "Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive. Cheers"
Pappy Kojo in comeback has attacked the looks of the member of parliament when he quoted his tweet to say that "I know real NDC guys see my guy Dumelo freshman , hey @samgeorgegh aka Thomas pompoy3yaw your face and teeth all make basa like my career".
In a series of Tweets attacking the M.P, he also said "You Dey there your teeth all make gay but you’re fighting against gay people, kurasini ... You get a whoole lgbtq teeth but wose no you hate them ... twitter MP you think you so cool try and fix your teeth and face too".
However, Sam George says he is ignoring the rapper to focus on governmental matters. "Charlie I've got serious stuff to think of like dealing with Ken Ofori-Atta, the cedi and fuel prices," he said.
He concluded that "got little energy for a wannabe musician with a dead career who is more interested in the cost of adult diapers than hit songs. Let's think about fixing and forgeti obia".
