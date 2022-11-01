'God comfort their hearts' - Disturbed Stonebwoy prays for Davido over son lost

News about the death of Davido's son surfaced on Monday, 31st October 2022, in the evening with reports that the three-year-old allegedly drowned in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos.

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source told gazettengr.com. “By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late," the source said under anonymity to await an official statement.

However, actor Williams Uchemba says he has been able to confirm the death of the singer's son. "I said I won't believe anything on SM until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain," he wrote on social media.

Reacting the news, Stonebwoy shared a word of prayer for Davido and Chioma. "God Comfort and Strengthen Their hearts. Let This Heavily Unbearable Hit Oh Lord become the very contact Point of eternal bond, Joy and Happiness and prosperity for the Young Couple and families Blessed with many seeds when they look back at it," the Ghanaian singer prayed.

In a post shared on his verified snapchat account, he concluded that "THE GOLIATHS OF @DAVIDO SEEMS TO CEASE NOT BUT SO SHALL HIS VICTOTIES NEVER CEASE".

In a new report that surfaced this morning, eight domestic staff of Davido have been arrested in connection to the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

According to him an investigation into the matter has commenced. “Yes, we have invited eight people over the death of his son,” Hundeyin said.