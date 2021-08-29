‘God first, then make money’ - Majid Michel advises the youth

He, however, stated that this doesn’t mean people should stay in bed. He said one can stay in bed only if one can make money while in bed.

“God first, then make money. Money is never first. Don’t stay in bed, unless you can make money in bed,” he made this statement on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 29.

Majid Michel is known for using his social media platforms, especially Instagram, to preach the word of God and advise his followers.

Even though he has lost his voice for years, he uses his social media pages to amplify his voice.

In October last year, he debunked going under the knife to fix his broken voice.

It was widely reported that Majid Michel underwent surgery on his throat abroad to help him recover his voice.

He has chided the media for poor journalism for cooking the story of him undergoing an operation in his throat.

"I never did any throat surgery. I am an ambassador for an airline so I took a picture and someone used it for a story that Majid has flown abroad for surgery. It is a lie. I will teach Ghanaian journalist how to do proper journalism," Majid Michel said it on UTVs flagship entertainment show United Showbiz on Saturday night.

Majid Michel has now turned evangelist of the gospel of Christ.