RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

God, I begged you to save her – Actress Gloria Sarfo cries as she loses mum

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has taken to social media to announce the death of her mother.

Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo

In a series of sorrowful posts, the Kumawood star questioned why God took her mum away despite her constant prayers to him.

Recommended articles

She wrote: "Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame. God I prayed!!! I begged you to save my mother!!! I prayed I prayed I prayed!!!! Why,"

The television presenter in another post also wrote: "Is this how losing a mother feels like."

READ HER POST BELOW

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here is the reason Shatta Wale 'attacked' Jackie Appiah in viral video

Jackie Appiah and Shatta Wale

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

Shock as Despite pulls out over $3m worth Bugatti in Accra as birthday gift (WATCH)

Shock Despite pulls out over $3m worth Bugatti Chiron in Accra as birthday gift (WATCH)

4 things to know about Despite’s $3m Bugatti Chiron

Despite’s Bugatti Chiron