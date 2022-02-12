In a series of sorrowful posts, the Kumawood star questioned why God took her mum away despite her constant prayers to him.
God, I begged you to save her – Actress Gloria Sarfo cries as she loses mum
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has taken to social media to announce the death of her mother.
Recommended articles
She wrote: "Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame. God I prayed!!! I begged you to save my mother!!! I prayed I prayed I prayed!!!! Why,"
The television presenter in another post also wrote: "Is this how losing a mother feels like."
READ HER POST BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh