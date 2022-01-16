RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘God is king’ - Moesha exalts in latest social media post after 6 months break

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has resurfaced on social media after she took a long break.

Moesha Boduong
The social media celebrity announced that she has given her life to Christ after having a near-death experience.

For over six months the lady who was known for flaunting her big and curvaceous butt regularly on Instagram went into hibernation.

But the adorable Moesha in a latest post on IG on Saturday, January 15 was in exaltation of the Almighty God.

Her first post appears to be in line with her newfound journey with God as she shared a photo with the inscription: ‘God is King’.

Many Ghanaians including celebrated radio and TV presenters Abeiku Aggrey Santana and Caroline Sampson commented on the post, expressing their love and joy to Moesha’s recent post.

See Moesha's post below;

