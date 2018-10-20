Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Abdul Razak Issahaku, popularly known as Iwan, has slammed artiste manager, Bulldog, known in real life as Nana Asiamah Hanson, for killing his career.

The dancehall musician descended heavily on Bulldog on Twitter, saying God would punish him and that he’ll suffer for contributing to his downfall as a musician.

Iwan tweeted: "God will Punish u Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson..."

Iwan and Bulldog became enemies when Bulldog denied him the chance to perform on a big platform — at Samini’s ‘MOVADO’ concert years ago.

According to Bulldog, he has apologized to Iwan.

He noted that he wasn’t mature at that time to know that his actions would damage someone’s career as it is with Iwan.