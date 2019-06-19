The Ghanaian musician is currently one of the hottest in the country and according to him, his busy schedules will not him to further his education.

Speaking to Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, on Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix, about the possibility of returning to the classroom, he said: “It will be difficult”.

Eugene explained that, currently, he hardly stays in Ghana for a long time because he keeps travelling around for shows.

“After my diploma, it will be very difficult right now because I have a lot on my hands. I keep travelling like two weeks I won’t be in this country I will be leaving for an European tour from there to America to the UK then back to Ghana so I will be back very late maybe in July,” adomonline.com quoted him to have said.

The Rockstar is currently on a media touring promoting his latest, “Ohemaa” song, which features his record label mate, KiDi.