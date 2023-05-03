In a facebook post on May 2, 2023, he wrote “Gospel people” going round DESPERATELY doing all they can to “INFLUENCE ” VGMA Academy and Board Members.

According to him, “Worldly” acts are focusing on their fans as should be done! When we talk p3, then Gospel people bore! Smh".

In a separate post, the former Head of Communications and Public Relations at Charterhouse, organisers of the event said: "Encourage your fans to vote! Lobby them! Push them! Beg! Implore them! Buy them credits! Get them data! Sing for them if you have to! Go from house to house if you must! Just leave the Board and Academy alone to do their work!!!"

With just a few days to the main awards, nominees are busily soliciting votes from the Academy and Board members with hopes of increasing the chances winning at the 24th edition of the VGMA.

Per the voting percentage pattern, the VGMA Academy has 30%, while the Board has 40%. The public, on the other hand, has 30%.