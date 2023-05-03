ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel musicians are trying to influence VGMA Academy and Board Members - George Quaye

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian media personality, George Nii Armah Quaye, has alleged that some people from the gospel fraternity are doing everything possible to influence the academy and board members of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for a win.

George Quaye
George Quaye

According to George, while other musicians in other genres are working hard to get their fans to vote for them, their gospel colleagues are going about trying to influence the board.

Recommended articles

In a facebook post on May 2, 2023, he wrote “Gospel people” going round DESPERATELY doing all they can to “INFLUENCE ” VGMA Academy and Board Members.

According to him, “Worldly” acts are focusing on their fans as should be done! When we talk p3, then Gospel people bore! Smh".

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate post, the former Head of Communications and Public Relations at Charterhouse, organisers of the event said: "Encourage your fans to vote! Lobby them! Push them! Beg! Implore them! Buy them credits! Get them data! Sing for them if you have to! Go from house to house if you must! Just leave the Board and Academy alone to do their work!!!"

With just a few days to the main awards, nominees are busily soliciting votes from the Academy and Board members with hopes of increasing the chances winning at the 24th edition of the VGMA.

Per the voting percentage pattern, the VGMA Academy has 30%, while the Board has 40%. The public, on the other hand, has 30%.

His post has raised some concerns on social media as to which gospel musician (s) is engaged in the above mentioned act.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atu Mould’s luxury cars sold; Proceeds used to build ultra modern dormitory at ADISCO

Atu Mould’s luxury cars sold, GH5m proceed used to build ultra-modern dormitory

Dr Kofi Abban flaunts his garage filled with exotic cars

Dr Kofi Abban's Ghc 5M Bentley, and other expensive cars leave Ghanaians drooling

This is a perfect wedding suit but a bow tie might fit it better [Instagram/SteveHarvey]

Stop asking women what they bring to the table; Steve Harvey tells men in viral video

Big Brother Naija's Maria [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show