'Gospel musicians who don't belong to any church are bastards' - Rev. Abraham Lamptey

The renowned preacher appeared on Silicon House TV a few days ago where he made this remark.

Rev. Lamptey was responding to the lack of support from churches to gospel musicians when he made this submission.

“Christian gospel musicians who don't belong to any church are bastards,” he boldly stated. “You need to have a father. You must have a father.”

He said gospel musicians should seek help from the churches where they were discovered, instead of putting responsibilities on other churches.

“So if you talk about churches sponsoring [events] and helping, where was the gift discovered?”

He named the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton as one of the gospel musicians who has gained support from the church.

Rev. Abraham Lamptey said the Church of Pentecost, where the “Adom” hitmaker worships, love the songstress because she acknowledges them and follows their doctrines.

“And watch it carefully. I can tell you on authority that this beautiful lady, Diana Hamilton, is loved by the church of Pentecost because she acknowledges where she is coming from,” he stated. “She still submits to the authorities of the Church of Pentecost, and she goes by the rules of the Church of Pentecost.”