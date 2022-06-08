Gospel singer Kofi Sarpong announces new promotion and rank in Ghana Police

Stating his new rank in the Ghana Police Service, he concluded that "I'm ACP Kofi Sarpong, stay safe for Ghana".

Before his new position in the force, he acted in the capacity of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) where he was known to have executed his work with professionalism and furthered his education.

The Gospel singer shot to fame in 2013 with his 'Ayeyi Ndwom' hit song which features renowned Gospel music producer, Nacy.

Though life seemed smooth for the police officer as he continues to excel in music and his profession as a Police Officer, ACP Kofi Sarpong has recounted that he went through a challenging upbringing.

According to him, he is from a poor family and was raised by a single mother before he later went to live with his grandmother. William Kofi Sarpong, a native of Berekum in the Bono Region is now one of the most prominent police officers in the country.