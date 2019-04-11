This is coming after the singer disclosed that though he passed his other subjects after WACCSE, he failed core maths and that impeded his tertiary education until he made it Ghana Telecom University later but dropped out due to school fees.

During an exclusive pulse chat interview, Qwamina, has revealed that after he made known his challenge with Mathematics, he has heard the likes of Andy Dosty among others telling him their problems with the subject.

According to Qwamina MP, he wrote the subject some of a number times but he still couldn’t pass it though he hasn’t given up because he really wants to further his education to become a President some day.

Speaking to David Mawuli, the “Wiase Ye De” hitmaker, has said that he can’t suggest an exact solution to the mass failure of mathematics but has, however, challenged the government to address the challenge.

Hear more from Qwamina MP in the interview below and tell us what you think.