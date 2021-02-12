The Ghanaian rapper announced the acquisition of the property today, revealing that he is going to build a city named after his NKZ movement. "I just an acquired a 20-acre land at Adukro-Ablema to build NKZ City".

Guru didn't mention how much cash he dropped for the land located in the Eastern Region part of Ghana but of course, it didn't come that cheap as the 'Someway' rapper says "not driving any flashy car for now".

Guru

In posts shared on social media, he explained that "cox I've got a whole city to build so help me God". As to what car Guru will be driving now, he said "Sonata all day". In the Instagram post below, Guru shared videos of the land as he went there with his team for a survey.

Guru has been in the news the past few days over his brouhaha with Lynx Entertainment after Kuami Eugene during an interview disclosed that he can't collaborate with the rapper because he disrespected Richie Mensah his boss.

Unhappy about Eugene's comment Guru shared a post saying that "dear Kuami Eugene, I admire your hard work and how well you have come. I am already in my 13th years in this industry and I have been able to give back to back hits.

"I made sure I had not less than 4 hits songs every year and in 2014 I gave 10 MEGA hits in one calendar year, I don't know how old you were at that time though."

Kuami Eugene and Guru

He continued that "the industry is in difficult times which we need to join hands to change or continue with the mistakes our predecessors made. Remember some people started with me but they could not last long so I appreciate how far God has brought me".

The statement attracted reply from Richie Mensah who jumped to the defence of Kuami Eugene.