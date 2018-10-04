Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song


Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song

According to Guru, the last time he threw shade at people was during "Kasiebo".

  • Published:
Shatta Wale and Guru in Gabon play

Shatta Wale and Guru in Gabon

Ghanaian rapper, Guru has finally reacted to rumours about him throwing shots at Shatta Wale on one of the singles off of his "Journey Of Judah" collection.

According to him, the last time he threw shade at people was on his 'Kasiebo' song.

It was alleged that the NKZ Music boss' first singles he dropped off the album was a shot to the controversial Shatta Movement Family boss.

Guru reacts to allegations on jabbing Shatta Wale in new song play Guru reacts to allegations on jabbing Shatta Wale in new song

 

READ MORE: Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"

In the song titled "She Be Some Way" which featured Sarkodie, Guru opened his rap verse on the song by describing the mouth size of ladies who previously rejected his relationship proposals to be much akin to the mouth size of  Shatta Wale.

"The bars weren't meant for the Gringo hitmaker, Shatta Wale himself knows if I want to diss him I need a hundred bars, Shatta Wale and I are friends we have a song together, we both have performed at Gabon, he said .

The Journey of Judah album consists of 35 songs. See the tracklist for the album below:

play

Watch Video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
Free: Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat
Video: Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed" Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"
Battle: An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago
Video: Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Slay Queen: Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem
Celebrity News: Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition Celebrity News Pokello files an appeal against Elikem’s divorce petition



Top Articles

1 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
2 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social...bullet
3 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown...bullet
4 Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with...bullet
5 Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’bullet
6 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex...bullet
7 Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
8 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
9 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe...bullet
10 Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn;...bullet

Related Articles

LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song
Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
Sharing Is Caring Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima
Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school
Battle Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert
Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member
Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents
Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale
Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet

Celebrities

Celebrity Kids First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet
Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.
Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents
Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school
X
Advertisement