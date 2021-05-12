Gyakie hangs out with Basketmouth in Lagos

Having already worked with Omah Lay on the 'Forever' remix, reports indicate she might be working on a project with another Nigerian artist Chike.

In an Instagram post by Basketmouth, she was seen in a casual shot with the celebrated Nigerian comedian in her black hair bonnet, light shades with a cream extra-large shirt to match.

She most definitely has won the hearts of many Nigerians and all her fans are ardently waiting for another banger from the young superstar.

Gyakie is fastidiously marking her footprints continentally as her 'Forever' remix track has been featured on Nigeria’s top 10 most-streamed music on Apple.

She has also featured in South Africa’s Apple most-streamed top 100 songs. That truly is a mark of an artist ready to shine Ghana on the musical map.

With her record-breaking feats and sweet nature, many Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Mayorkrun, Omah Lay, Chike and the likes are infatuated by her talent.