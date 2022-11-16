RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gyakie named in YouTube’s Black Voices Class of 2023

Dorcas Agambila

As part of the global #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, YouTube has announced its third music cohort, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2023, including 40 artists, songwriters, and producers from around the world.

Gyakie
Gyakie

This list includes Ghanaian Afro-Fusion artist, Gyakie who has been announced as a member of the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023.

Recommended articles

This was revealed in a post by YouTube Music on social media.

The songbird becomes the only Ghanaian female artiste in addition to Ghanaian producer, Juls, to be named amongst a myriad of Black Creators from all parts of the world.

YouTube Class of 2023
YouTube Class of 2023 YouTube Class of 2023 Pulse Ghana

As a member of the BVF Class of 2023, Gyakie as well as over 30 named Black creators including Nigeria’s BNXN, Asake, America’s production duo, Take A Daytrip and South Africa’s MashBeatz will be equipped with the right resources and support to help amplify their voices in a way like no other.

YouTube will work closely with the Class of 2023 to provide dedicated partner support, seed funding to help develop their channels, bespoke training, workshops and networking programs.

The Class of 2023 list of artists, songwriters and producers includes Coco Jones, Babyface Ray, Larry June, Yvngxchris, Armani White, Yves Tumor, MIKE, Chicocurlyhead, Tempest, Madeline Edwards, TOBi, Honey Dijon, Unknown T, Nova Twins, Kali Claire, Rincon Sapiência, Black Pantera, Karen Francis, BLESSED, BNXN, Asake, Gyakie, and Kamo Mphela, along with songwriters and producers including Tayla Parx, Take A Daytrip, MarcLo, Jozzy, Tiffany Red, Hitkidd, Kal Banx, NGLISH, Soaky Siren, Jin Jin, Juls, Carla Marie, MashBeatz, Ukweli, TH4I, A.B. Original, and Tia Gostelow.

Songbird, Gyakie has occasionally put Ghana on the map several times through her hard work and talent.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Gyakie. Her smash hit, “Forever,” topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It became the most Shazamed song at one point, and it went to number one on Billboard’s Top Triller Global. In March 2021, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA, UK. Just last month, she was featured in the Grammy Herbal Tea session.

With all these successes and achievements, the quality of her music never dropped but grew bigger and better.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale and Michy

You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me - Shatta Wale reacts to Michy’s prayer appeal

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

I knew 'Nana Toaso' would be controversial but I still stand by it - Sarkodie

Medikal

Medikal suspended from Twitter for impersonating Nana Addo after Elon Musk's warning

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale turns Bullgod's suit into joke as he makes a song out of it (WATCH)