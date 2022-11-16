Gyakie named in YouTube’s Black Voices Class of 2023

This was revealed in a post by YouTube Music on social media.

The songbird becomes the only Ghanaian female artiste in addition to Ghanaian producer, Juls, to be named amongst a myriad of Black Creators from all parts of the world.

YouTube Class of 2023 Pulse Ghana

As a member of the BVF Class of 2023, Gyakie as well as over 30 named Black creators including Nigeria’s BNXN, Asake, America’s production duo, Take A Daytrip and South Africa’s MashBeatz will be equipped with the right resources and support to help amplify their voices in a way like no other.

YouTube will work closely with the Class of 2023 to provide dedicated partner support, seed funding to help develop their channels, bespoke training, workshops and networking programs.

The Class of 2023 list of artists, songwriters and producers includes Coco Jones, Babyface Ray, Larry June, Yvngxchris, Armani White, Yves Tumor, MIKE, Chicocurlyhead, Tempest, Madeline Edwards, TOBi, Honey Dijon, Unknown T, Nova Twins, Kali Claire, Rincon Sapiência, Black Pantera, Karen Francis, BLESSED, BNXN, Asake, Gyakie, and Kamo Mphela, along with songwriters and producers including Tayla Parx, Take A Daytrip, MarcLo, Jozzy, Tiffany Red, Hitkidd, Kal Banx, NGLISH, Soaky Siren, Jin Jin, Juls, Carla Marie, MashBeatz, Ukweli, TH4I, A.B. Original, and Tia Gostelow.

Songbird, Gyakie has occasionally put Ghana on the map several times through her hard work and talent.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Gyakie. Her smash hit, “Forever,” topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It became the most Shazamed song at one point, and it went to number one on Billboard’s Top Triller Global. In March 2021, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA, UK. Just last month, she was featured in the Grammy Herbal Tea session.