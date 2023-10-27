Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Gyakie's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her promising debut with 'Love is Pretty' in 2019, Gyakie has swiftly risen to international acclaim.

Her chart-topping hit 'Forever,' from her debut EP 'Seed,' solidified her status as a dominant force, garnering millions of streams and dominating airwaves across continents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'Rent Free,' Gyakie takes listeners on an emotional voyage, delving deep into the complexities of love. With her emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she paints a vivid picture of a love that refuses to fade away.

The song beautifully captures the universal sentiment of holding onto cherished memories, even when the relationship has ended.

The powerful chorus, "You're living in my head rent-free," encapsulates the essence of the track, illustrating Gyakie's yearning for her lover to remain a constant presence in her life.

Gyakie's ability to blend vulnerability and strength is showcased brilliantly in 'Rent Free.' Her emotive delivery and relatable lyrics create a memorable listening experience that will deeply connect with those familiar with the lasting effects of a previous romantic relationship.

"Rent Free" is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is set to be released on the 1st of November. Gyakie's talent continues to shine brightly, and this new single is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.