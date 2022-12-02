Gyakie to share stage with Chronixx and other top Jamaican musicians in London

Gyakie’s growth musically in tandem with her growing success is undeniably clear.

Her hit song “Forever” peaked in 2021 earning the artist millions of streams across over a hundred African countries. Her video for the “Forever” remix with Omah Lay has maxed over 30M views and her songs have constantly been in Apple Music charts across several African countries.

City Splash 2023 Pulse Ghana

In the lineup shared and announced earlier this week, Gyakie, who is the only Ghanaian act on the bill at the moment will be sharing the stage with some of the best Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats artists with guest artists from all parts of the world.

City Splash is a huge spectacular festival where Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeats music is celebrated. The festival which celebrates Caribbean and African culture is slated for Wednesday, 29th May 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

Legendary Jamaican artiste, Chronixx, has been named as the headline act with support from Koffee, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Gyakie, Ayra Starr, General Levy, Channel One, Iration Steppas, Ras Kwame, Pioneer b2b Supa D ft Coldsteps and many more all play across seven stages with a wealth of black-owned food, drinks, and creative markets all making it an unmissable celebration of Caribbean and African culture.