Hajia 4 Real is traumatized after UK arrest; GH Hyper gives latest update (WATCH)

Speaking about her arrest, Gh Hyper said "latest Mona is in the UK, she is going about doing what she is supposed to do. She will come out to say something or we will release a communique, it will come with a video for you people to know she's ok".

Pulse Ghana

According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall is however demoralized because of the comments from Ghanaians about her arrest.

"Just that whatever happened it has really demoralized her because the way Ghanaians treated her wasn't the best because look at somebody that you people claim she is a prostitute, Ghanaians took her that she is a prostitute, and she managed to veer off from that to do something on her own," he said.

The blogger in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie argued that "look at her music career, when she started people were like 'argh what is she doing?' but as time goes on, people are falling in love with her craft, she was fast rising and you people decided to clamp her down like this"