Hajia 4 Real, Kojo Antwi and more perform for Despite at his lavish birthday party

Selorm Tali

Osei Kwame Despite marked his birthday in grand style with an extravagant party last night.

The Ghanaian millionaire turned 60 yesterday, 2nd February 2022. To mark the celebration for the day, an extravagant party was thrown for the business magnate and it had several Ghanaian acts performing to thrill the party-goers.

Singer Hajia 4 Real showed up as one of the acts who showed up on stage to perform for the birthday celebrant and others present.

The curvaceous Ghanaian socialite, known for her luxurious lifestyle on social media, kicked off a music career a year ago. Despite the trolls, Mona has persisted, dropped more songs and now, she gets to perform for one of the richest Ghanaian men.

She joined the stage with Stonebwoy to perform her song 'Hit' which features the dancehall star. Dr Osei Kwame Despite was captured enjoying her set as he cheered her on, danced to her music and later joined them on stage in the video below.

Other A-list music stars like Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, King Promise, Kuami Eugene and more were also present at the party held inside the mansion of Dr Ofori Sarpong in East Legon. See the posts below for more highlights from the party.

