Hajia 4 Real, Kojo Antwi and more perform for Despite at his lavish birthday party

Singer Hajia 4 Real showed up as one of the acts who showed up on stage to perform for the birthday celebrant and others present.

Pulse Ghana

The curvaceous Ghanaian socialite, known for her luxurious lifestyle on social media, kicked off a music career a year ago. Despite the trolls, Mona has persisted, dropped more songs and now, she gets to perform for one of the richest Ghanaian men.

She joined the stage with Stonebwoy to perform her song 'Hit' which features the dancehall star. Dr Osei Kwame Despite was captured enjoying her set as he cheered her on, danced to her music and later joined them on stage in the video below.