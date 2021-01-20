The Ghanaian socialite dropped the highly inflammable photos that leave her body and skin on wild display on social media and the shots are threatening to break the internet.

Hajia 4 Real, real name Mona Faiz Montage, wore a white 2 piece bikini and posed in different angles for the photos. After 6 hours, one of the shots gathered more than 37,000 likes with more than 600 comments from social media users who got a lot to say.

Hajia 4 Real Photo Credit Instagram

In captioning the first photo that sees her squatting on her knees, Hajia 4 Real wrote "push back, can’t touch that. You might get burnt," and this goes to say she knows the temperature of the photo shared to her Instagram page.

Hajia 4 Real's post on Instagram

After sharing one of the 'pink hair photos' taken in the swimming pool of her Trasacco House, she dropped another one sees her standing and to that she posed the question "Feeling sexy today 👅👅 How do you feel today ????".

Hajia 4 Real poses in bikini

Sandra Ankobiah who resist form speaking on what she has seen dropped a comment on the post saying "Mona finish us!!" with actress Salma Mumin adding that "Ok we are the pool, jump on us".

Whilst Shatta Wale says "gyal ‘em queen" to the hot the bikini photo, Efia Odo said "I don’t mind getting burnt by you baby".

Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin comments on Hajia 4 Real's photo

Shatta Wale, Efia Odo comment on Hajia 4 Real's photo

However, Hajia 4 Real is not new to setting social media ablaze with her stunning photos and extravagant lifestyle. She has been doing this for years until she decided to add a music career.

Accordingly, she dropped her first single, 'Badder Than' which went viral on social media. Pulse.com.gh sat down with the mother of one in the video below, where she spoke about her new song, personal life and more.

Watch the video to hear it all from Queen Mona as she affectionately called.