Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATCH)

She was spotted over the weekend in the black Bentley as she pulled up to the birthday party Bola Ray held for his wife.

At the birthday party, Hajia 4 Real also showed off her singing talent as she performed her 'Hit' for the birthday celebrant who turned forty-two.

Owning luxury cars is not new to the Ghanaian socialite who has now ventured into music. In June 2020, Hajia 4 Real acquired a Range Rover and a house in Trasacco.

The car was displayed at her birthday party which was hosted at the compound of her new house. Whilst dancing to her new gifts, pulse.com.gh heard her say “ new car, new house, new me”.

As for the new Bentley, it is not coming as a birthday gift. It appears that it's just about time for the songstress to launch a new ride since it has been a while since she got a new whip. See more shots of Hajia 4 Real's new car in the video below.