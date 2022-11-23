Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence over her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Reall was kept in custody whilst the reason for her arrest remained scanty. However, the Ghanaian singer has regained her freedom, hence, addressing her fans.

Hajia 4 Reall spoke in a new video posted on her social media pages. In the post captioned with only love and prayer emoji, the 'Hit' singer thanked her fans for praying for her during her predicament.

"Hi lovely people, I miss you so much and I know you miss me too. Thank you so much for your prayers, I really appreciated it, I love you all," she said. In the video below, Hajia 4 Reall did not utter any word about her arrest.