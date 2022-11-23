RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence over her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Hajia 4 Reall is finally speaking as regains her freedom in the UK. The Ghanaian socialite was arrested in London a few weeks ago whilst she was returning to Ghana.

According to Kwasi Ernest, an artiste manager and a team member of the Ghana Music Awards UK, Hajia 4 Reall was picked up on a flight to Ghana after she visited London to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Hajia 4 Reall was kept in custody whilst the reason for her arrest remained scanty. However, the Ghanaian singer has regained her freedom, hence, addressing her fans.

Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4 Reall spoke in a new video posted on her social media pages. In the post captioned with only love and prayer emoji, the 'Hit' singer thanked her fans for praying for her during her predicament.

"Hi lovely people, I miss you so much and I know you miss me too. Thank you so much for your prayers, I really appreciated it, I love you all," she said. In the video below, Hajia 4 Reall did not utter any word about her arrest.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Hajia 4Real

