Hajia 4 Reall is not a musician, she is not talented - Kwaisey Pee

During his interview on the Takoradi-based radio station, Kwaisey Pee claims that people are only interested in working with Hajia 4 Reall because of her social media influence.

“People will love to do a song with someone like Hajia 4Reall (Mona 4Reall) who is not a musician because of her large following," he said.

Pushed to explain what he meant, he continued that “I know you want me to say something, so you use it for a story but truth be told, Hajia4Reall is not a musician. I am telling you".

He added that "you know what I’m talking about, but you want to push me so you say Kwaisey Pee said it,” he added.

Hajia4Reall started her music career in 2020 after releasing her first singe ‘Badder Than’. She later dropped ‘Fine Girl’, and ‘God’s Child’ before launching a 7-track EP titled ‘Here to Stay’ on October 14, 2021.