Following the news of Hahia4Reall's extradition from the U.K to the U.S, Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her sarcastic excitement over the predicament the Ghanaian socialite has been entangled in.
Hajia 4Reall must be celebrated - Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger is heaping praise Haja4Reall over her alleged involvement in a $2m romance scam.
According to federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old model appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.
Commenting on the saga, she said “Celebrate Hajia4Reall because she has done well. We were colonized by white men who came for our resources, and Hajia4Reall has now decided to fight our battle for us by taking back what belongs to us and you people are angry?"
During a TikTok live, she continued that “What are you saying? By the time she comes out, she will be taking more than $ 2 million".
According to Afia, Hajia 4Reall's case deserves a Guinness Book of Record attention. "She has done what a lot of men cannot do. It is a Guinness Book of Records kind of thing. Have you seen that Hajia’s story has shut down the buzz around Hilda Baci. She cooked 100 dollars, but she doesn’t have $ 2 million".
