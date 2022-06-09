RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Hajia Bintu is putting in work to ensure her throne is safe on social media.

This follows the attention a U.S based Togolese TikToker, Bhaddie Kelly, has been gathering in the past 48 hours. Kelly has been trending across social media platforms after some Ghanaian discovered her channel and defined her beauty as perfect.

"The funny thing is we’re not hyping her because of nyash or boobs but the balance between all admirable female qualities. Never seen every feminine quality expressed in optimal range like this before. It’s unreal. Ethereal!" a tweep, @1real_stunna, said in a tweet that has gone viral.

In what looks like a bid to remind Ghanaians of her existence and a favourite of many Ghanaian men on social media who droll over her curves that eventually made her famous, Hajia Bintu, has taken on a 'Kelly challenge'.

The socialite has dropped a new video in which she used the same music Kelly used in one of the trending videos. Hajia Bintu also showed off her curves and dance moves in the TikTok post.

Captioning the new video posted 4 hours ago before this publication, she wrote "you people shouldn’t come for me ooo". However, the comment section on her post has been flooded with comments about Kelly.

"You are not lucky Kelly won me first," a TikToker wrote and another said "boys chose Kelly men chose this". @KwameGreatness said "still aa u nor go reach Kelly" with @Neil adding that "I still choose Kelly".

Meanwhile, according to @divinito_xx "you’ve already won our hearts since but, we have a new girl on the block now". Watch Kelly and Hajia Bintu's video below and tell us what you think.

