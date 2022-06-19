Hajia Bintu debunks claims of dating Shatta Wale, says he is her godfather

It was strictly business. Shatta Wale and I never had anything like a relationship. He respects me and I respect him too," he said.

Commenting on the popular 'Hajia Bintu' music video she had with the musician, she noted that she was not even close to the musician during that time.

"After he released the song, the music video was done after three days and that was it. Nothing happened between us.

I don't even know why Ghanaians think there could be something between us because no one saw us entering a hotel or anything. I see comments that Shatta Wale is my ex but I really don't care and I don't mind them," Hajia Bintu added.

She, however, noted that the musician checks up on her once in a while and now he is her Godfather.

"He is like a Godfather to me, sometimes he checks on me and then that's all."

A few years ago, Dancehall artist Shatta Wale released a song titled 'Hajia Bintu'.

The song titled after the popular curvy TikTok star features Shatta Wale's only remaining militant, Captan, and 'Ara B' his prodigal who has reunited with him after they separated sometime back.