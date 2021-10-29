Controversial Instagram blogger Aba The Great uncovered this in one of her posts today, suggesting the assertion to her source, which she neglected to name.
Hajia Bintu reportedly pregnant; her manager allegedly responsible
Well known Ghanaian Tiktok star and the woman with an hourglass figure, Hajia Bintu is allegedly pregnant and will before long be expected for birth.
As per Aba The Great, the supervisor of Hajia Bintu got her pregnant besides the desk work they should do.
The administrator of Hajia Bintu isn't yet recognised. Many will think about the thing he is overseeing, possibly her huge behind. And now, his appropriate administrative work has brought about a pregnancy.
“Apparently Hajia Bintu is pregnant for her manager according to my source,” Aba wrote.
Furthermore, Aba The Great had support from her adherents who are not amazed because when the majority of the young ladies become well known, they go in for more seasoned men.
A follower Nana Ama Diamond wrote: “I won’t be surprised. Eii fhs moment these girls get fame, they think they are bosses. That’s when they know they need to take a man way older than them, well they should marry or will abort”.
Hajia Bintu gained fame in Ghana after her Tiktok videos showcasing her big backside went viral. Many men have reportedly been trying to eat her apple, but have failed to do so.
She has over one million followers on Tiktok alone.
