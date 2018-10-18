Pulse.com.gh logo
Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)

Although Hajia4real is a mother of one, she has been able to keep that flat tummy and the ‘indomie’ girls will get jealous seeing her amazing body.

play

Socialite, Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage, a Ghanaian Instagram celebrity has displayed her banging body into a beautiful pink bikini bringing out her enviable figure.

The Socialite certainly has a banging body and she proves it once again in this new video she’s shared on her Instagram page.

Haji4Real is seen in a pink bikini taking a swim in a pool it seems she is out of the country, She then walks out of the pool shortly to flaunt her body fully, and then jumps back into the pool.

play

 

Although she's a mother of one, Hajia4real has been able to keep that flat tummy and the 'indomie' girls will get jealous seeing her amazing body.

Watch the full video below:

