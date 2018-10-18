Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)

Although Hajia4real is a mother of one, she has been able to keep that flat tummy and the ‘indomie’ girls will get jealous seeing her amazing body.
The Socialite certainly has a banging body and she proves it once again in this new video she’s shared on her Instagram page.
Haji4Real is seen in a pink bikini taking a swim in a pool it seems she is out of the country, She then walks out of the pool shortly to flaunt her body fully, and then jumps back into the pool.
Watch the full video below: