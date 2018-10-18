Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Socialite, Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage, a Ghanaian Instagram celebrity has displayed her banging body into a beautiful pink bikini bringing out her enviable figure.

The Socialite certainly has a banging body and she proves it once again in this new video she’s shared on her Instagram page.

Haji4Real is seen in a pink bikini taking a swim in a pool it seems she is out of the country, She then walks out of the pool shortly to flaunt her body fully, and then jumps back into the pool.

Although she’s a mother of one, Hajia4real has been able to keep that flat tummy and the ‘indomie’ girls will get jealous seeing her amazing body.

READ MORE: I am the most sought after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Stonebwoy

Watch the full video below: